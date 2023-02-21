Femi Fani-Kayode, a former aviation minister has been hospitalised according to his lawyer, Wale Balogun

Balogun made this revelation on Monday, February 20, at the Lagos State Special Offences Court in Ikeja

The lawyer stated that Fani-Kayode has been down in health since he was grilled by the DSS in Abuja over his allegation of an imminent coup

Ikeja, Lagos - The lawyer of Femi Fani-Kayode, a former aviation minister, Wale Balogun, has disclosed that his client has been hospitalised following his experience at the office of the Department of State Services (DSS) in Abuja recently.

Balogun on Monday, February 20, said this is the reason for Fani-Kayode's absence at the Lagos State Special Offences Court in Ikeja where is he standing trial over a certificate forgery allegation instituted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), New Telegraph reports.

The lawyer said FFK has lost his peace since his experience at the DSS office

According to the FFK's counsel, the former minister has lost his peace since he returned from the DSS office, a situation he claimed has affected politician's health.

During the court proceeding monitored by Punch on Monday, Balogun told the court:

“We regret to announce to your lordship that the defendant is not in court due to health reasons, and secondly due to a running battle he has with both the DSS and the police.”

"Since the last time we were here, the defendant has been reporting every day at the DSS, and while he was doing this, the Nigeria Police invited him...

“Since we left here at the last date, he has not been able to have peace of mind, and that has affected his health.

“On the 16th, he was at the hospital and on Saturday he was also readmitted at the National Hospital.

“Even now as we speak, he is also there, and based on this it has become imperative to seek your lordship’s indulgence not only to vacate today, but the other days, 21 and 22.

“We humbly apply that those days be vacated to enable him resolve those issues.”

