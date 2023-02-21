Orji Uzor Kalu has narrated how his wife had to roam the streets of Abuja searching for cash with which to buy food

Kalu on Monday, February 20, noted that even if his family feeds not less than 250 Nigerians on a daily basis

The former Abia governor, therefore, called on President Muhammadu Buhari to obey the Supreme Court's order on the CBN's naira policy

The cash crunch caused by the naira redesign policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is indeed a leveler and Orji Uzor Kalu, a former Abia governor, can testify to this.

Kalu, during an interview with Channels TV on Monday, February 20, relayed how his family has been put through the ordeal of having to search for cash just to feed.

Kalu said he and his family are also affected by the cash crunch (Photo: Senator Orji Uzor Kalu)

The chief whip of the Senate disclosed that there was a particular day his wife had to roam the streets of Abuja looking for money to buy food, despite the fact that his family feeds about 250 persons regularly.

His words:

“The other day, my house manager told my wife in Abuja that we have no money to cook food. My wife was virtually roaming around and we feed over 250 people every day. It is a problem to me and to everybody.”

CBN policy: Buhari should obey Supreme Court's order - Kalu

Concerning the tension between the president and the Supreme Court over the CBN's currency swap, Kalu noted that he would have obeyed if he were in Muhammadu Buhari's shoes.

According to him, whether the apex court is right or not, the president should obey its injunction and ask the minister of justice, Abubakar Malami, to review the judicial body.

His words:

“This is why if I am in the position of the Mr President as I have told you before, I will listen to the Supreme Court judgment.

"The Supreme Court to me, whether they are right or wrong, Mr President should obey the law and ask his Attorney General to put a review to the Supreme Court."

CBN to reveal next move as Supreme Court halts ban on use of old naira notes after February 10

The Central Bank of Nigeria had to make a decision following a decision from the supreme court to halt the facing out of old N1000, N500, and N200 notes by February 10, 2023.

Justice John Okoro, who presided over the Supreme Court panel on Wednesday, 8 February 2023, restrained the Federal Government from suspending, deciding, or discontinuing the usage of old naira notes until it decides after an application from three northern governors.

Legit.ng had reported that the three northern states had specifically applied to the supreme court to allow the use of now older naira notes after CBN's deadline date.

Source: Legit.ng