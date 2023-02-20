Senator Orji Uzor Kalu has joined the long list of APC chieftains opposed to the naira redesign policy of the CBN

Kalu, a former governor of Abia state, advised President Muhammadu Buhari to obey the Supreme Court's order on the extension of old naira notes

The ranking senator also claimed that the policy had affected him personally and his household in terms of finances

FCT, Abuja - Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, on Monday, February 20, lamented the scarcity of the naira owing to the currency redesign policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The former governor of Abia state also claimed that his family could not get enough money to cook recently.

Senator Kalu advised President Buhari to obey the Supreme Court's verdict on the new naira notes. Photo credit: @NigeriaGov

Source: Twitter

He told Channels Television:

“You can see the policy is right but I don’t keep money in my house. I am suffering.

“The other day, my house manager told my wife in Abuja that we have no money to cook food. My wife was virtually roaming around and we feed over 250 people every day. It is a problem to me and to everybody.

“This is why if I am in the position of the Mr President as I have told you before, I will listen to the Supreme Court judgement. Whether they are right or wrong, Mr President should obey the law and ask his Attorney General l to put a review to the Supreme Court.”

He also dismissed insinuations that the cash crunch will affect the All Progressives Congress (APC) chances of winning the presidential election.

Source: Legit.ng