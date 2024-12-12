Oga Bello, Femi Adebayo's father, spoke about him while he attended his movie premiere on Wednesday in Lagos state

In the video making the rounds, he shared his view about his son's childhood dream and his course of study at the university

Fans were in excited because of what he said about Adebayo, they praised him for raising a diligent man

Veteran Nollywood actor, Adebayo Salami, better known as Oga Bello, has reacted to the success his actor son, Femi Adebayo Salami, has recorded in the movie industry.

In the video sighted on social media, the elderly man said that he didn't expect his son to go far in acting. He disclosed that Femi wanted to studied law when he got admitted into the university, and he didn't discourage him.

Oga Bello appreciates God for son's movie premiere. Photo cresit@adebayosalami/@femiadebayosalami

Source: Instagram

The movie star, who celebrated his birthday months ago also noted that he was not the kind of father that would discourage any child from becoming anything he or she desires.

Oga Bello reacts to Seven Doors' premiere

In the recording, Oga Bello also shared that he was happy about the movie premiere.

He acknowledged Allah for his grace on his son's life and encouraged fans to watch the movie.

Recall that celebrities graced the premiere of Femi Adebayo's movie, Seven Doors. Veteran artist, Waisu Ayinde was also present.

Watch the video here:

How fans reacted to Adebayo Salami's utterance

Reactions have trailed what Femi Adenayo said about his son. Here are some of the comments below:

@wunmiade4:

"Baba Dada."

@floral_threadworks:

"Parents should learn from him, my son will be a Doctor when he grows up geng ….leave them please, this is thier own life,let them choose what they want themselves."

@olarenwaju_nishola001:

"Legendary."

@naija.man.ni.canada:

"This man is greatness personified. May you continue to live long sir."

@ewaiwa05:

"A father whom God has shown mercy."

@ayomidegold150:

"I’m that mummy at the bck shining teeth."

Femi Adebayo bags nominations

Legit.ng had reported that the actor was fortunate to be among the movie star who bagged some nominations at the AMAA award.

He shared the good news and appreciated the organiser for counting him worthy.

The actor expressed hope that he would win some of the categories he was nominated for.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng