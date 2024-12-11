A brilliant little Nigerian boy has gone viral on social media after exhibiting a great level of wisdom in a recent video

In the video, the boy who was barefooted was asked if he wanted a car gift, but he requested for slippers instead

Massive reactions trailed the video as social media users stormed the comments section to react to it

An intriguing video on TikTok showing a Nigerian boy's wisdom has taken the internet by storm.

The clip captured the little boy standing barefooted while being offered a luxurious car gift.

Little boy requests for special gift Photo credit: @three_gbosa/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Boy rejects car, requests for slippers

However, his response in the clip posted by @three_gbosa on TikTok, left netizens in awe as he politely declined the extravagant offer, instead requesting a pair of slippers.

His choice of gift prompted an outpouring of comments and reactions from netizens who were impressed.

"Two years old babe has more wisdom than some adults," he captioned the video.

Reactions as boy requests for slippers

TikTok users reacted massively to the video in the comments section.

@Ceejay said:

"Abeg send Acc I get gift for am."

@Linda stated:

"He understands the importance of present needs."

@SHIPPING HUBZ said:

"He understands difference between NEEDS AND WANTS. Fellow Great Economist."

@Alex Uzoma said:

"This one he talk, na need or want abeg I wan learn as I no dey serious during my secondary school days."

@nnekaokeke95 said:

"Bcos e no say u no fit buy am car so he said d one u can afford buh he understands his present needs."

@user68083012921660 said:

"He knows what he wants may God bless him and supplies all his needs in Jesus name. Amen."

@VANILLA said:

"Those of you saying he doesn’t have car and he wants to buy car for him, your mind didn’t tell you that it’s toy cay?"

@ladybeauty reacted:

"How so adorable he didn't even think of biscuit but he know exactly what he want."

@Richard added:

"He is very considerate and knows you can't afford a car now nor does he need it, so he humbled him self to ask for a need instead of want "car".

Watch the video below:

Boy emotional over phone gift

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady posted a touching clip that captured her brother's reaction to getting a phone gift.

In the heartwarming clip, the grateful boy quickly fell to the ground and rolled on the floor in joy.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng