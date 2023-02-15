Comrade Adams Oshiomhole has been accused of being behind the Edo riots that erupted on Wednesday, February 15

The allegation was made by the Edo state government during a press conference in Benin City on Wednesday

In fact, the state government has called on the police to invite and arrest the APC's former national chairman

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Benin City - The Edo State Government on Wednesday accused Comrade Adams Oshiomhole of being involved in the riots that broke out early on Wednesday, February 15, in Benin City.

The state government in a statement released by the commissioner for communication, Chris Osa Nehikhare, called on security agencies to “invite Oshiomhole, interrogate him and arrest him to account for his movements within Beni city in the last couple of days”, Nigerian Tribune reports.

The Edo govt is calling on the police to invite and arrest Oshiomhole (Photo: @OfficialAPCNg)

Source: Twitter

Nehikhare who addressed a press conference after the riot said that the government, after appraising the situation, has come to the conclusion that there is more to be discovered about the ugly incident.

Apart from calling on the police to invite the former governor for questioning, the state government wants him arrested and made to account for his movements in the last couple of days in Benin City.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

“We have reasons to believe that Oshiomhole instigated the riots. There is a video, which has gone viral, where Oshiomhole is seen instigating his lions and tigers to riot, destroy and attack government property.

"Today’s riot is thought to be a result of the naira redesigning. It is the same party responsible for the policy, that is the one instigating people to protest and in doing that PDP billboards are destroyed. One of the billboards destroyed is a 50-foot gantry.

"Oshiomhole has unleashed his lions and tigers because his party is about to face an imminent defeat at the coming general elections.”

Tension erupts in S/South state as youths protest against powerful gov for backing CBN, see video

Youths in Edo state were not happy with the leadership of Governor Godwin Obaseki.

In fact, Edo State is boiling at the moment, after residents of Benin trooped out to protest against Governor Godwin Obaseki for the suit the State Government filed in Abuja in support of the Central Bank of Nigeria(CBN).

Why the youths are angry with Obaseki

The protesters were wondering why the State Government would be supporting the CBN despite the hardships in the State over the scarcity of the new naira notes and the refusal of banks to accept the old notes.

Source: Legit.ng