The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has cemented his status as a major contender in the 2023 polls

Many political pundits and enthusiasts believe he poses a massive threat to his counterparts

Several online polls like POLAF and Straw Polls have predicted his dominance at the presidential elections slated for Saturday, February 25

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Ahead of the 2023 presidential polls slated for Saturday, February 25, all eyes will be on the three major candidates, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi of the APC, PDP and Labour Party, respectively.

However, in the build-up to the 2023 polls, the various presidential candidate has been tipped by a series of an independent and non-profit organisation to win the presidential race.

Some political pundits and enthusiasts have tipped Atiku Abubakar to win the presidential polls ahead of his counterparts in a keenly contested election. Photo: Atiku Abubakar

Source: Facebook

These organisations conduct an opinion where political enthusiasts and prospective electorates choose presidential candidates in the build-up to the general election.

In this short piece, Legit.ng will spotlight some of the online polls that have predicted the victory of PDP bannerman Atiku Abubakar as the next president of Nigeria.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

1. POLAF online polls

The most recent opinion poll organised by POLAF tipped Atiku Abubakar to win the presidential election by a close margin.

As reported by Daily Trust, the non-profit organisation revealed that the 2023 polls might not have a run-off but will be keenly contested by the three major candidates.

The Business Day newspaper reported that the poll was conducted between July 2022 and February 2023 with a methodology of selecting three states from each of the six geo-political zones.

The outcome of the polls saw Atiku topple his counterparts with 38 per cent, with Bola Tinubu of the APC settling for 29 per cent and closely followed by Peter Obi, who ended up with 27 per cent.

2. June Group Research and Council for African Security Affairs (CASA)

Another joint research body, June Group Research and Council for African Security Affairs (CASA), also tipped Atiku Abubakar to emerge victorious at the 2023 polls.

As reported by the Nigerian Tribune, both organisations, in collaboration with intelligence from the United States, Europe and Nigeria, reached a veritable outcome that Atiku will win the 2023 presidential polls.

The research was reported to have used four key variables: political geography, religion, resources and class.

Just like the POLAF polls, they also made use of understudied six geo-political zones and some electoral actors like political leaders, civil society groups, trade unions, women and youth groups and a host of others.

According to the outcome of the research, it says:

“....Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar is expected to garner 64% from the three zones in the North, rake 45% from the South-South region where his running mates come from, acquire 37 % from the South-East with 27% from the South-West, which is the stronghold of the APC candidate.”

3. Straw Polls

Organised by the Guardians of Leadership and Democracy (GLD), a pro-democracy group whose online poll favoured the former Vice President ahead of other candidates.

The Straw Polls was one of the first online polls released earlier in the year.

According to Vanguard, some criteria used to determine the polls included ethnicity, fitness, ability to create jobs and wealth, and experience, among other human development indices.

2023 Elections: PVC verification, Voter Accreditation and 3 Other Key Things Voters Should Know About BVAS

Meanwhile, ahead of the 2023 polls, electorates have been urged to equip themselves with the correct information before heading to the polling units.

INEC has, over the past few months, continued its sensitisation and awareness schemes in conjunction with civil society groups to keep voters up to date.

One of the various information a voter need to know is how the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) functions.

2023 Polls: INEC Explains How Winner of Presidential, Legislative Elections Will Emerge

With less than five days to the 2023 general elections, insights have been given into the factors that will decide the winner of the presidential poll.

The winner of the presidential poll is expected to have 25% of the votes cast in at least two-thirds of all the states, including the FCT.

However, if this threshold is lacking, the two candidates with the highest votes will head for a run-off election.

Source: Legit.ng