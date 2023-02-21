Peter Obi of Labour Party has technically become presidential candidate with the most polling unit agents among other top contenders for the forthcoming presidential election.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

This follows the publication of the summary of polling unit and collation centre agents submitted by political parties for the 2023 general election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

In the publication, Peter Obi’s Labour Party has 134,874 agents while The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has 96,034.

Recall that the ADC on Monday, February 20, endorsed Peter Obi for the February 25 poll.

With this endorsement and partnership, 230, 908 agents are now working for the LP’s presidential candidate emergence as Nigeria's president.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Source: Legit.ng