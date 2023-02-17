Among presidential candidates contesting for President Buhari's seat, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been predicted as the winner

This prediction was given as the result of a new survey conducted by Enough Is Enough (EiE) and SBM Intelligence

However, while the survey stated that Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar will battle for second place, it said there might be a run-off for the first time ever in Nigeria

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

A survey by a civil society organisation known as Enough Is Enough (EiE) and SBM Intelligence, a research firm, favours Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the possible winner of the presidential election.

Based on the results of a survey of 11,534 respondents throughout Nigerian states, both EiE and SBM said Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC)'s presidential candidate, is most likely to claim most of the votes depending on the turnout of major states in the south-west and north-west, The Cable reports.

The survey says Nigeria may witness a run-off for the first time in the history of its presidential elections (Photo: @atiku, Peter Obi, @tsg20230

Source: Facebook

2023 election: There is possibility of a rerun - Survey

The firms added that there is also a strong chance that for the first time ever, Nigeria will experience a rerun presidential election

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

In a statement released on Friday, February 17, the organisations noted:

“Depending on turnout in Kano, Lagos, and a few other states in the NW and SW, Bola Tinubu could win the popular vote, setting Nigeria up for a runoff election for the first time ever.

“The APC could win 60 seats in the senate, while the PDP may win 46 seats, leaving a margin of three seats which could go either way or could be taken by third parties."

2023 presidency: Survey reveals chances of Atiku, Peter Obi

On the chances of Peter Obi of the Labour Party and the presidential stand bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, and how they will perform during the poll, the EiE and SBM predicted that the duo will claim 25% of the total votes in 24 states.

They categorically stated:

“Turnout will increase in the elections, but some states will experience a low turnout. Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar will score 25% in at least 24 states."

New poll predicts winner of 2023 presidential election in Nigeria

In a report that would annoy many supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Labour Party (LP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar is projected to win the Nigerian 2023 election.

This is based on the interim report from a nine-month study led by Oludare Ogunlana of June Group Research and Council for African Security Affairs (CASA).

Other groups involved in the poll with Intelligence practitioners in the United States, Europe, and Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng