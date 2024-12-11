A birthday celebrant has elicited mixed reactions over a claim she made regarding a party she hosted to mark her new age

She had claimed that no one showed up for her birthday party after she overspent, however, she backtracked in a new post

Many people who saw her first post sent her words of encouragement, with some offering to show up on her next birthday

A lady has cried out on social media over the turnout at her small birthday party.

In a post on TikTok, the lady, @phuti_van_witches, claimed that she hosted a party for 10 people, but no one showed up.

She said four people turned up for her. Photo Credit: @phuti_van_witches

@phuti_van_witches posted a short clip where she blew out small candles and was helped by another lady. She captioned it:

"Being strong after hosting a party for 10 ppl, overspending and no one showed up."

The clip hit over 228k views and earned her massive support from netizens.

To people's surprise and confusion, she made another post backtracking from her earlier claim.

In the follow-up post, she released a picture of some ladies with her on a bed with the caption:

"4 out of 10 came."

Watch her video below:

Reactions trail birthday celebrant's experience

Sporo said:

"I was once a victim of that paid for the venue and deco and catering for 20 people Mara only 9 people showed up, am never supporting people waitse never again."

Kanyo Trinity🇿🇦 said:

"Been there... 2022 I was turning 23... invited 7 friends 3 showed up blocked the rest and moved on with my life."

Andani Phosiwa Adivhaho said:

"Next time invite me will show up with my friends."

Yo.Gurl.Latoyaaa said:

"😪🙌🏼I’m never going to friends parties or inviting them to mine I had a horrible experience last week with them we’ve been friends for 5 years n it was the first time one decided to host us."

♡♡Thee Chubby yellow bone♡♡ said:

"What makes people to do that mara??"

malebolekalakala0 said:

"I didn’t show up to a party where I was expected to bring voucher from Zara as a gift."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady wept as nobody attended her birthday party.

Woman heartbroken on her birthday

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a woman was heartbroken because no one honoured her birthday celebration invitation.

The woman's daughter explained on social media that her mum made food and cleaned the house in anticipation of guests.

Over 40 people were invited for the birthday celebration, but only six managed to reply the invite but did not show up.

