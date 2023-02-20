POLAF, a not-for-profit organisation, has revealed that the n2023 presidential election will be won be Atiku Abubakar

According to the poll conducted by the organisation, Atiku will defeat his rivals in the APC and Labour Party

Going further, it ruled out the possibility of a run-off, insisting that the Adamawa born politician will win in most of the states

In another development, a new poll revealed that Atiku Abubakar is favourite to win the national election scheduled to hold on February 25.

The new poll was conducted by POLAF, a not-for-profit organisation. In a statement made available to Legit.ng, the organisation added that the election will be Keely contested among the top contenders.

The results of the poll, which was conducted between July 2022 and February 2023, ruled out the possibility of a run-off, insisting that the Adamawa born politician will win in most of the states.

New poll says Atiku will win in 2023 election. Photo credit: Atiku, Tinubu, Obi

Source: Facebook

On the methodology used for the poll, the organisation said three states were selected in each geopolitical zone, with an extra state selected from the South-South and South-West to make the number of states from which samples were drawn 20 out of 36 plus the Federal Capital Territory.

It said the sample was drawn from the voter register of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), adding that 3,123,660 respondents across 165 local government areas were contacted via telephone and were spoken to in English and any other native language they were most comfortable speaking in.

The poll report stated clearly that things may change before and on election day.

Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), has made significant inroads into the Middle Belt and other strongholds of PDP – a development that has been confirmed by other polls. Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State recently endorsed Obi.

In the POLAF poll, Atiku secured 38 percent to emerge as the preferred candidate, followed by Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who got 29 percent, while Obi secured 27 percent to take the third position.

Rabiu Kwakwanso of the New Nigerian People’s Party (NNPP) is a distant fourth with only 5 percent of the total votes. The survey also projects that the PDP and the APC are the only two parties to comfortably secure the constitutionally required 25 percent across 24 states and the Federal Capital Territory. The LP and the NNPP are seen to be struggling in this regard.

