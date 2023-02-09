With less than two weeks to the 2023 general election, insights have been given into the factors that will decide the winner of the presidential polls

The winner of the presidential polls is expected to have 25 per cent of votes cast in at least two-thirds of all the states, including the FCT

However, if this threshold is lacking, the two candidates with the highest votes will be heading for a run-off election

The 2023 general election is getting closer than ever, and the stakes are high on who takes up the baton of leadership from President Muhammadu Buhari.

In the build-up to the general elections, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has continued to sensitise Nigerians and electorates on the electoral practices of the country.

However, in the short piece, Legit.ng will reel out in summary how the winner of the 2023 election will be determined at the presidential and legislative polls.

According to Yiaga Africa's election advisory document "My Election Buddy", made available to Legit.ng, the legal requirements for declaring a winner in these two types of election are different. INEC can only announce a winner if these legal requirements are fulfilled.

For legislative elections, winners emerge through a 'Simple Majority'. Any candidate with the highest number of votes is declared a winner.

Meanwhile, for the executive election, like the Presidential election, the Constitution sets two primary criteria for determining a winner of a Presidential election.

1. A presidential candidate must secure the highest number of votes cast at the election.

2. He/She must secure not less than 25 per cent of votes cast in at least two-thirds of all the states of the federation and the federal capital territory.

It is important to note that none of the presidential candidates contesting in the 2023 election will be declared winner if he/she doesn't secure the Majority of votes cast on Saturday, February 25 and 25 per cent of the votes in 24 out of the 36 states.

What happens when a candidate does not secure this threshold?

It is also important to note that the electoral body will take a crucial decision in a situation where any of the candidates does not meet the threshold.

The crucial decision means INEC will conduct a second election, known as a "run-off", within 21 days from the date of the declaration of the result of the first election.

A run-off is a voting system used to elect a single winner. Of course, the ultimate goal in an election is for a winner to emerge.

For the presidential election, not all 18 registered political parties sponsoring candidates will participate in the run-off election, and only two will be on the ballot.

Who will be on the ballot in a run-off poll

1. The first will be the presidential candidate who secured the highest number of lawful votes.

2. The second is among the remaining candidates who have a majority of votes in the highest number of states.

3. Where there is more than one candidate with a majority of the votes in the highest number of states, the one with the highest total number of votes will be the second candidate for the election.

4. Victory in a run-off election is by simple majority.

