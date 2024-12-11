A highly talented Nigerian lady has been praised online because of some of the things she was able to craft

A Nigerian lady received praise online after using simple materials to create beautiful items.

The lady, Audrey, created the items out of scraped materials such as old computer keyboards.

Audrey used trash to create nice-loking items. Photo credit: X/Audreys Crafts.

When she posted the items online, many people admired them and praised her for her creativity.

Some of the things created by Audrey include flower pots and beautiful keyholders.

She said:

"I didn’t know what to expect, but I went beyond the expectations i didn’t expect. These are designed with old KEYBOARD PAD."

Some people who saw Audrey's handwork noted that they fell in love with them.

See her post below:

Reactions to Audrey's post

@K8ttyreal said:

I remember the last time you were complaining here that people weren't seeing your page as much as you expected, and I remember someone telling you to keep doing your work and keep posting. I guess the visibility you desire is beginning to happen now. More to come. Keep it up."

@NaijaGoldaMeir said:

"Well done. Your work is great. Please manage your waste well. You are producing many small pieces of plastic whixh ends up in waste and can speed up the process of micro-plastic. If you can bag your wastes and take to a plastic recycling plant please."

@Ohlee_vah asked:

"As my life don spoil, you fit take am create something new?"

@DCminer001 said:

"You too good! Your posts are all over my tl."

@SobaniLtd said:

"This is lovely and creative. Your skills are rare and distinctive."

Boy builds prototype of filling station

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a talented Nigerian boy built a prototype of a filling station.

He brought it out and paraded it around town for people to see.

Many people who saw the prototype filling station praised the boy for his creativity.

Source: Legit.ng