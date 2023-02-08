Ahead of the 2023 polls, electorates have been urged to equip themselves with the correct information before heading to the polling units

INEC has, over the past few months, continued its sensitisation and awareness schemes in conjunction with civil society groups to keep voters abreast

Such information that is required for a voter to know is the use of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) and how it functions

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

With less than three weeks to the 2023 general elections, electorates are itching to hit the polls and perform their civic responsibility in choosing their most preferred candidates.

However, the 2023 polls come with a dimension of new changes, possible intrigues, enthusiasm and a lot more is expected to make the 2023 polls unique.

The Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) is one of the few tech-invention introduced by INEC for the 2023 general election. Photo: INEC

Source: Twitter

One of the latest introductions to the Nigerian electoral system is introducing new technology, the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS).

The BVAS is a tech invention introduced by INEC in 2021 to foster and improve the credibility of Nigeria's electoral system to prevent electoral fraud and thereby replace smart card readers.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Five critical things about BVAS and how it works

1. The BVAS reads the PVCs and authenticates voters' biometrics (fingerprints and facial recognition) before voting.

2. To read the PVC, it can scan the barcode or QR code on the PVC or the voter's register, or the presiding officer can input the last six digits of the intending voter's Voter Identification Number (VIN) or the intending voter's last name. This is to verify the genuineness of the PVCs and accredit voters' votes.

3. Beyond accreditation, the BVAS is also used to upload polling unit results to the INEC Result Viewing Portal (IREV) in real-time during an election.

4. To do this, the BVAS is also used to capture the results after the election's conclusion at a polling unit and immediately transmit them to the portal that is accessible to the public.

5. The BVAS doesn't require internet connectivity to function. As long as the battery is charged and the device is appropriately configured, it can function optimally, and Internet connectivity is only required to transmit results.

2023 Elections: Nigerians Get Electoral Education on How To Make Informed Political Decisions

Meanwhile, efforts are ongoing to ensure that the 2023 general election in Nigeria has the best outcomes for the people.

Specifically, the advocacy group has commenced training and public enlightenment to make this possible.

According to them, public enlightenment will go a long way to help in the success of the general elections.

Source: Legit.ng