Peter Obi, the presidential flagbearer of the Labour Party, has been endorsed by ADC, just as the election holds in less than 6 days

The former governor of Anambra state get the fresh endorsement ahead of his opponents in the APC and PDP

Obi's endorsement by the ADC is expected to have a significant impact on the Obi/Datti ticket and pushed the duo to the presidential villa through the poll

FCT, Abuja - In less than 6 days to the presidential election, Peter Obi of Labour Party, has gotten an edge over his counterparts in the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Tinubu and Atiku are faced with another threat as the African Democratic Congress (APC) endorsed Obi and his running mate, Datti baba-Ahmed, for the forthcoming presidential election, The Punch reported.

ADC endorses Peter Obi for President Photo Credit: Peter Obi, Atiku Abubakar

Source: Twitter

ADC, others endorse Peter Obi, 5 days to presidential election

Announcing the development on the party's official page on Twitter, the endorsement came after a coalition aimed to push Obi and his running mate to the Aso Rock was formed, The Punch reported.

It was also revealed that the event was held at the River Plate Gardens on Monday morning, February 20, in Abuja.

The coalition was reportedly made up of many partners, including League of Imams, Nigeria Mothers for Good Governance, Fulani United and many others, which are said to have created an undefeatable force for the Labour Party presidential ticket.

Prominent figures present at the event include Raphael Nwosu, the national chairman of the ADC' Mani Ibrahim Ahmed, BoT chairman and Prof. Pat Utomi.

The endorsement of Obi by the ADC is expected to give more strength to the Obi/Datti ticket as the Labour Party boasts significant followers in some parts of the country.

