Nigerians have been warned not to vote for the APC in the forthcoming presidential election for the sake of their wellbeing

Atiku Abubakar, the country's former vice president, and PDP flagbearer, says voting for Tinubu will worsen Nigeria's already dire situation

The Adamawa-born politician also made references to the time Tinubu governed Lagos, Nigeria's commercial capital

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

FCT, Abuja - The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has called on Nigerians not to elect Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), stressing that doing so will represent a transition from frying pan to fire.

In a statement by his special assistant on public communications Mr. Phrank Shaibu, the PDP candidate said Nigerians must not be deceived by Tinubu’s message of renewed hope.

Atiku warned that voting for Tinubu will lead to hopelessness for Nigerians. Photo credit: @atiku

Source: Facebook

He described Tinubu’s message of renewed hope as “hopelessness in disguise.”

His words:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

“Nigerians must not let themselves be deceived by this corn-man selling renewed hopelessness disguised as renewed hope. Your hope will be stolen from you if he is allowed to govern Nigeria. That indeed will be a state of hopelessness – hell on earth, frying pan to fire.”

He asked Tinubu to make up his mind on whether he was running on Buhari’s legacy or running against it.

Shaibu added:

“Tinubu says the petrol scarcity and the naira shortage are aimed at scuttling his ambition. Later, he and his acolytes said they were only voicing out against the policy out of sheer concern for the masses.

“These are people who never muttered a word when students spent 10 months at home in 2020 and eight months at home in 2022 due to unprecedented university lecturers’ strike.

“These are people that never criticised the President at the height of the insecurity when school children were being abducted almost on a daily basis and when the naira witnessed a free fall that led to a sharp increase in the price of goods.

“Someone needs to tell Tinubu and his band of APC governors to please give up this irritating ostentatious performance of moral propriety.

“They are not angry about the naira redesign because they love the masses. They are only angry that their plan to unleash bullion vans on poor Nigerians has been thwarted.”

Shaibu said should Tinubu become the president of Nigeria, he will turn the country into his personal fiefdom and a one party state by muzzling the opposition as he had done in Lagos since 1999.

He added that Tinubu would also turn the National Assembly into his foot stool and orchestrate the fall of the 4th Republic.

Pro-Atiku group says PDP candidate will release Nnamdi Kanu if elected

On its part, the leader of the South East Grand Cohesion Alliance for Atiku, Kenneth Uzumaki Austin has urged the southeast to accept the olive branch offered to the region by Atiku.

Austin made the call while arguing that Peter Obi of Labour Party lacks the necessary wherewithal to win the presidential contest.

He said Atiku, if elected president, will within the first 100 days in office, ensure that the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, is released unconditionally.

PDP G-5 governors split few days before 2023 presidential election

In a related development, the G-5 governors in the PDP have endorsed different presidential candidates after failing to collectively agree on who to support.

While Governors Nyesom Wike of Rivers and Seyi Makinde of Oyo, have endorsed Tinubu, their Benue counterpart, Samuel Ortom, endorsed Obi.

Governors Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu, however, decided to support Atiku.

Source: Legit.ng