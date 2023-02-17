Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progress Congress (APC), has opened up on his plans if elected

The APC bannerman says his administration would introduce and implement the devolution of power

He, however, said his success in Lagos state might be challenging to replicate nationwide

With less than a week to the much anticipated presidential election, the All Progressive Congress (APC) bannerman, Bola Tinubu, has opened up on the difficulty of transforming Nigeria like Lagos state.

As reported by the Punch newspaper, the former Lagos state governor and lawmaker disclosed this in an opinion article published on Wednesday, February 15, by The Economist.

Tinubu stated that Nigeria is too complex to replicate Lagos's infrastructural and economic development across the federation.

He said:

“We cannot simply replicate Lagos’ transformation nationwide. Nigeria is complex and variegated. Recognising the strengths of each section of the country and providing the foundations on which they can all thrive is the path to economic growth."

2023 polls: Tinubu vows to implement devolution of power if elected

Tinubu stated that his administration, if elected, would give room for the devolution of power to foster development across the federation further.

He said his administration would induce more power to the state government to help hasten developmental activities and reform that will help strengthen Nigeria's economy.

He said:

"I know what can be achieved when the Federal Government allows adequate space for regional differences, so I want to devolve more powers to the states.

"They should have greater authority to provide services and infrastructure projects, as well as more control over law enforcement.”

