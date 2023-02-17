The campaing council has dismissed claims that Bola Tinubu, APC flagbearer asked governors under the ruling party platform to ignore President Muhammadu Buhari's order

The APC presidential campaign director, Bayo Onanuga urged the public to disregard the news, while describing it aa a fake report and the handiwork of mischief makers

Meanwhile, some APC governors has insisted on no going back on the use of the old naira notes in their states, urging residents to make use of the old notes until the new ones are enough to go round

The presidential campaign council of the ruling All Progressives Congress has maintained Bola Tinubu, the party's flagbearer never asked APC governors to disregard President Muhammadu Buhari's broadcast and enforce the Supreme Court ruling on the recirculation of old Naira notes.

In a statement sent to Legit.ng on Friday, February 17, the campaign Director of Media and Publicity, Bayo Onanuga described the publication by Peoples Gazette as fake and demanded an immediate retraction from the news platform.

APC clears air on viral fake news. Photo credit: Tinubu Media Office

Source: Facebook

APC reveals Tinubu's position

According to the Director, it was absurd to link the APC presidential candidate to such a matter after the governors who rejected Buhari’s order on old N500 and N1000 notes clearly stated that they were acting on the ruling of the Supreme Court, the highest court in the land.

Onanuga stated thus:

"Our attention has been drawn to a fake viral news published by the Peoples Gazette, claiming Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the APC presidential candidate has asked APC governors to ignore President Muhammadu Buhari’s broadcast and enforce the Supreme Court ruling on the recirculation of old Naira notes.

"The publication by the platform is fake .

"Tinubu never issued such an order. Mr Dele Alake, the APC-PCC Adviser on Media and Communications never issued such advisory on behalf of Asiwaju Tinubu.

"The message quoted by Peoples Gazette was being randomly shared on WhatsApp. Mr Alake was not the author.

"Asiwaju Tinubu has been known, since the currency swap crisis started, to call for calm as the authorities try to find out a solution to the currency crisis. He has offered a six-point suggestion to lessen the anguish our people are facing in trying to get money from the banks.

"He has also held several meetings with President Buhari, his leader over the matter.

"It is thus inconceivable and unthinkable that he would instruct APC governors to disregard President Muhammadu Buhari’s order on the currency matter.

"Governors who have so far declared this line of action said clearly that they were acting on the ruling of the Supreme Court, the highest court in the land.

"Asiwaju has had no influence in this decision.

"Journalists, unless acting on the dictates of political opponents or prosecuting some agenda, should endeavour to confirm authorship of their materials from the Media and Publicity Directorate of the campaign. They can also seek confirmation from the Tinubu Media Office or Mr. Alake .

"The Gazette should recant the story with immediate effect."

Naira scarcity: Hundreds of aggrieved Nigerians take over premises of CBN office in Marina, Lagos

Legit.ng reported earlier that Streams of protesters stormed the premises of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) protesting the scarcity of the new naira notes.

Some of the protesters were lamenting the refusal of commercial banks to change the old naira notes.

This is up on the heels of President Muhammadu Buhari's national address on Thursday, February 16 where he declared that the N100, N500, and N1000 old notes ceased to be legal tender.

CBN: Tinubu Makes Strong Appeal After Naira Scarcity Protests Across Nigeria

In another development, APC flagbearer, Bola Tinubu has said he is not happy as protests rock major states in Nigeria due to the scarcity of Naira notes and fuel shortages.

Tinubu appealed to Nigerians to be patient with the CBN as all hands are on deck to make the new notes readily available in the country.

The former governor of Lagos state particularly urged the youths to shun all forms of violence and focus on the major task, the 2023 presidential election.

Source: Legit.ng