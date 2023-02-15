A report from The Cable has it that President Muhammadu Buhari is considering the possibility of extending the use of the old naira notes till April 10.

According to the media house, President Buhari is thinking of extending the deadline so as to obey the Supreme Court's order and alleviate Nigerians' pain caused by the ongoing cash crunch.

The newspaper added that according to a senior government official, Buhari is worried about the legal implications of disobeying the apex court's order.

It was gathered that these and other related issues formed the agenda of a meeting between the president and the leadership of the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) as well as the Progressives Governors Forum on Wednesday, February 15.

The unnamed official was quoted saying:

“The resolution was to give room for President Buhari to make concession on the monetary policy and make the following announcements public,” the official said.↳

“One, that the old naira notes of N1,000, N500 and N200 be allowed free movement in and out of the banks for the next 60 days.

“Two, that all three notes will be legal tender during this period, but that any old N500 or N1,000 that goes into a bank will not be sent back into circulation.”

The official added that only Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna who wants total cancellation of the naira swap policy is not “on the same page with the president”.

