The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) office in Marina, Lagos state, has been taken over by protesters

According to a viral video making the rounds on social media, hundreds of Lagosians were seen demanding a swap of the old naira note

This development is on the heels of the CBN directives that Nigerians should return their old N100, N500 and N1000 notes

Lagos, Marina - Streams of protesters have stormed the premises of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) protesting the scarcity of the new naira notes.

As reported by Daily Trust, some of the protesters were lamenting the refusal of commercial banks to change the old naira notes.

The protesters at the CBN office in Marina Lagos where seen in the viral video scrabbling to swap the old naira notes.

This is up on the heels of President Muhammadu Buhari's national address on Thursday, February 16 where he declared that the N100, N500, and N1000 old notes ceased to be legal tender.

President Buhari in his national address noted that the old N200 denomination can still be in use for the next 60 days.

However, his decision has been greeted with criticism by his own governors and kingsmen in the northern region where he hails from.

The likes of Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state, Governor Adullahi Ganduje of Kano state, Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi state and a host of other governors of the All Progressive Congress (APC) have kicked against the President's declaration.

Meanwhile, video images sighted by Legit.ng on social media reveals that the crowd outside the premises of CBN office in Lagos could be summing up to a thousand.

The clips saw them ranting and raging in anger and looking ready to cause mayhem if not controlled by security operatives.

