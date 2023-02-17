The governor of Kano state has made a serious allegation against President Muhammadu Buhari

After Buhari's broadcast on Thursday, Ganduje alleged the president is out to reduce the country's democracy to the bearest minimum

Meanwhile, the president had in his address to Nigerians on Thursday said the naira swap was meant to tame inflation and other infractions, but Ganduje differs, alleging Buhari is working against APC's victory in the coming election

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano state has alleged that the naira redesign policy of President Muhammadu Buhari is aimed at truncating Nigeria’s democracy.

Ganduje made this assertion on Wednesday night, February 15, in Kano state, when he met with the Forum of Former Parliamentarians, North-West zone, that visited to intimate him of their resolve to support the presidential ambition of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Ganduje alleges President Buhari is working against APC's victory with the naira redesign policy. Photo credit: Buhari Sallau APC

Buhari is working against APC, Ganduje alleges

Reacting to President Buhari's address to Nigerians on Thursday, February 16, Ganduje claims Buhari is working against the victory of his party in the forthcoming general election.

Ganduje said it was unfortunate that despite the collective efforts made by the APC to ensure Buhari’s election victories in 2015 and 2019 after several losses, the president had resolved to pay the party and those that supported him back by destroying the party that brought him to power, a report by Daily Trust confirmed.

“Imagine someone has been contesting without winning elections until after a merger was formed. He won the election and spent four years and re-contested again and he won, now that he is about to go, he is doing nothing but to destroy the party that elected him,” Ganduje said.

