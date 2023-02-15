Peter Obi, the Labour Party flagbearer in the forthcoming election has staged a mega rally campaign in his territory, Anambra state

The former governor of Anambra promised to revive moribund and re-open all the industries that have closed down

The presidential hopeful gave the assurance at the special presidential campaign rally which was organised in Anambra on Tuesday

Nnewi, Anambra - Ahead of the February 25th presidential and national assembly elections, the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, has said that his administration would revive moribund industries, create employment opportunities, and re-open all industries that were closed down.

Legit.ng's regional reporter in Anambra, Mokwugwo Solomon, noted that Obi gave the assurance on Tuesday, February 14, during a special campaign rally organized in Nnewi for Labour Party's candidates in Anambra South Senatorial District.

Obi recalled that as governor of the state, he was able to tame the tide of robberies and violent crimes, and strengthened the industrial revolution, agriculture and urban development, encouraging investments and employment generation.

Peter Obi speaks on his runningmate, Datti Baba-Ahmed

He, therefore, assured that as Nigeria's president come May 29, 2023, he would replicate same.

He said,

"Datti Baba Ahmed and I are out to create a new Nigeria. The new Nigeria is where there will be security of lives and property. When I came in as governor in Anambra, bank robberies and all forms of criminalities were rampant. But my government sent them out for good. It will happen in Nigeria when I emerge as president.

"Nigeria, in 2012, had about 30 million people in extreme poverty; today, they are about 100 million. In 2012, unemployment rate in Nigeria was about 10%, but today, it is 35%. Datti and I will create a new Nigeria, where everyone will be proud to be called a Nigerian. We are committed to pulling our citizens out of poverty, and the only way to do this is to pull Nigeria from a consuming nation to a productive nation.

"I'm a trader like you; our government will encourage domestic industries, and all your industries closed down will be re-opened. I am a proud Igbo man and a proud Southeastener, but I'm running this election as a proud Nigerian, who is most qualified for that position."

Vote Labour Party at all level, Obi tells Anambra people

Obi also encouraged Anambra voters to vote massively for LP candidates at all levels, saying that by so doing, he would have national assembly legislators to work with when he becomes president.

The national vice chairman of the party in the Southeast zone, Innocent Sunday Okeke; encouraged Anambra and Southeast voters to give unflinching support to Peter Obi. According to him, Southeast would hardly have such opportunity in the near future if the present opportunity is missed.

Former governorship candidate of the People's Democratic Party (PDP) in Anambra, and Special Adviser to Mr Peter Obi on Technology and Strategic Alliances, Valentine Chineto Ozigbo, told the gathering of people that Anambra has 2.7 million registered voters, and that the state should not make a mistake of wasting any vote.

A strong supporter of Peter Obi's presidential aspiration, and a woman activist, Aisha Yusuf, who spoke in emotion-laden tone, said that Nigerians have been insulted, abused, and dehumanized in their own country.

She said:

"This is the time to take back our country. We must go out, protest and take back our country; but our PVCs should be our placards. People of Nigeria are going to be winners of the 2023 election. We'll speak with our PVCs, and the world will hear us when we speak."

List on prominent politicians from Anambra on Peter Obi's campaign

In Peter Obi's campaign train were the senatorial candidate of the party in Anambra South, Obinna Uzor; House of Representatives candidate of the party in Orumba North and South, Nicky Ugochukwu; House of Representatives candidate of the party in Nnewi North, Nnewi South and Ekwusigo, Fredrick Emeka Aniagwu; among other candidates.

Others include Nigeria's Former Minister of Finance, Nenadi Usman; the Director General of the Labour Party Presidential Campaign Organisation, Dr. Akin Osuntokun, former member of the Anambra State House of Assembly, who is the Director of Mobilization in the Obi-Datti Campaigns, Hon. Benchuks Nwosu; the Labour Party's National Organizing Secretary, Mr Clement Ojukwu; the National Youth Leader of the party, Kennedy Opara, and other party officials.

Earlier on arrival, Obi and his team were received by the traditional ruler of Nnewi ancient kingdom, His Majesty, Igwe Kenneth Orizu III, where he received royal blessing.

He was also received by prominent traders and industrialists led by Chief Innocent Chukwuma, the Chairman of the Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing Company.

