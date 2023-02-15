Nigerians have been assured that Peter Obi cannot doll out N2 billion to a church for the purpose of his presidential ambition

A former lawmaker has reacted to claim the trending claim that Peter Obi, the Labour Party's 2023 flag bearer made a donation of N2 billion to a church in Nigeria.

Shehu Sani in a tweet said that he does not think that Obi can part with such an amount of money for any reason let alone his 2023 presidential ambition.

Shehu Sani has confirmed that Peter Obi could not have given N2 billion to a church as part of his campaign donation.

Source: Twitter

The former lawmaker further noted that he had met with Obi, who served as a two-time governor of Anambra state and he is sure he (Obi) never gave anyone such an amount of money.

Sani also noted that when they met at the International Conference Centre in Abuja in the past week, Obi's pockets had a sealed cover.

His words:

"I don’t think Peter can easily part with N2 Billion.

"Last week we met at the ICC Abuja, the venue of the NLC delegate congress, even his front pockets have a sealed cover."

