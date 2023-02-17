There is uneasy calm in some states within Nigeria as the scarcity of naira bites harder, a few weeks before the 2023 general election

In a fresh twist, Southeast APC chieftain is of the opinion that the naira redesign policy and the fuel scarcity is a deliberate sabotage by the APC administration

Meanwhile, Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi state has appealed to Nigerians to shun any form of violence as the election approaches

The Southeast Zonal Organizing Secretary of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Dozie Ikedife (jnr) has said that the current naira note scarcity, and fuel price hike being experienced by Nigerians is a direct efforts by some individuals to sabotage the economy of Nigeria, discredit the APC government, and to frustrate the presidential candidate of the party, Ahmed Bola Tinubu.

Speaking to newsmen on Thursday, February 16, in Nnewi, Anambra state, the APC boss lamented that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), came up with the policy when they were not prepared to provide infrastructure to support it.

APC chieftain says the Buhari's Government wants to use the naira Swap policy and fuel scarcity crisis to sabotage the 2023 poll. Photo credit: Buhari Sallau

What the Buhari's govt aims to achieve with the naira redesign policy, Ikedife reveals

Legit.ng's regional reporter in Anambra, Mokwugwo Solomon, quoted Ikedife as also saying that the policy is a direct sabotage by some powerful individuals to favour a particular presidential candidate of their choice.

He said,

"It is obvious that the current development in the country is a direct and deliberate sabotage on the economy of Nigeria and the APC presidential candidate. It is also a deliberate efforts by some powerful individuals to favour a particular candidate of their choice. Obviously, the policy is not initiated to favour the candidate of the APC; but he is still going to win the election.

"Our presidential candidate, Ahmed Bola Tinubu, has been courageous to tell the truth even when it might affect him adversely. He said that the present development is a sabotage. And days after, the truth is gradually emerging. Because, the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, also admitted that the apex bank has not been able to push enough notes into circulation.

"Again, Nigeria don't really experience fuel scarcity, because, you will find fuel in petrol stations; yet, the pump price is outrageous. This will tell you it is a deliberate sabotage. The APC presidential candidate, Tinubu, has also assured that those behind the sabotage will be name and unmasked soon."

Ikedife advises CBN

He advised the CBN that the naira swap policy should be done with ease; so that the resultant outcome would not be punitive.

On the forthcoming presidential election, Ikedife also urged Nigerians to be patient with the ruling APC, and its presidential candidate, stating that Tinubu is on a mission to serve.

Ikedife said,

"Tinubu is a renowned democrat that will protect the interest of poor Nigerians. We know the true democrats. We know the people that will fight the course of the common man. Tinubu is also a man of great ideas. It is based on ideas that America went to the moon, and build computers and softwares.

"I don't want to support presidential candidates without ideas. I want to support a man who has the capacity to encourage people of ideas, and make the ideas come to fruition. I pray that when Nigerians will be going to the polls come February 25, they will remember that Tinubu is a man of courage, who can fight for the downtrodden, and who can fight for the poor, regardless of religion, background or language."

