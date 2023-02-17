The people around the Mile 12 area of Lagos state woke up on Friday, February 12, to gunshots as hoodlums take over the street and shot at passersby.

The incident is happening in less than 10 days to general election in the state and people in the area are already in panic.

Many eyewitnesses have taken to their social media pages to share videos of the pandemonium in the Lagos area with different captions.

A twitter user who shared a video of his experience said he was coming from Ikorodu but had to turn back to return to Ikorodu because of the gunshot. He added that everybody from Ikorodo is returning because Mile 12 is not passable for road users.

Another user, Heassler Onus, shared a video of the ever-busy Mile 12 market and now empty of people. He captioned it as "Serious unrest in mile 12 to ojota". There is obviously song of protest in the background.

