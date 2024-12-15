A devastating fire engulfed a parish of the Christ Apostolic Church in Ibadan, trapping several worshippers inside during a Friday night vigil

Eyewitnesses described the chaos and efforts to rescue those trapped, including an elderly woman

A devastating fire engulfed a parish of the Christ Apostolic Church in Ibadan on Friday night, reportedly trapping several worshippers inside.

The incident occurred around 9:30 pm at Wisdom Estate, Road 1G, Olohunda Road, in the Lagelu Local Government Area.

Eyewitness accounts revealed that the church was hosting a Friday vigil when the fire broke out.

Eyewitness Accounts

One source recounted:

“The incident happened in the night around 9:30 pm. I think they were having Friday vigil. Some worshippers had already slept off, to have some rest before they start vigil when the incident happened.”

Another source described the harrowing scene, saying:

“There was an aged woman, very old to the extent that she could not work properly. She was still inside the church when the fire was raging seriously.”

A church member, who requested anonymity, said:

“People were still inside the church during the fire. I will get back to you later, please.”

Response and Investigation

As of the time of reporting, the exact cause of the fire remains unclear.

Confirming the incident, the General Manager of Oyo State Fire Services, Akinyemi Akinyinka, said:

“Our men were there based on information from one Kunle Junaid.”

