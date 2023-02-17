The governor of Kogi state has made a strong appeal to Nigerians, as the scarcity of naira bites harder in the country

While some angry youths have taken their anger out on the government through protests in some states in Nigeria, Yahaya Bello urged the electorates to be focused on the most important task ahead

The Kogi governor alleged that the move with the naira redesign is aimed against the victory of the APC in the forthcoming election

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi state has appealed to Nigerians not to blow the current situation in the country out of proportion.

According to him, the democratic setting must not be derailed despite the challenges faced as a result of the cash crunch in the country.

Kogi Governor calls for calm as naira scarcity persists ahead of the 2023 general election. Photo credit: Yahaya Bello

Kogi gov begs Nigerians

Bello made this appeal while speaking at a symposium organised by the Nigeria Union of Journalists Kogi State Council to X-ray the seven+ years of the Kogi State government under Yahaya Bello in Lokoja on Thursday, February 16, Arise TV reported.

Election will hold, Bello assures

The politician further assured Nigerians that the 2023 general election will hold as planned and nothing will hinder its success.

Bello however urged the youths in Nigeria to focus on the important task ahead, as the presidential election draws near.

“Let me assure that what we are enjoying today is safe, though may not be adequate. Let us not destroy the greatest achievement we have recorded under this democracy. We must not be misguided,” Bello stated.

The situation is temporary, Bello noted

He stated further that the situation is just temporary and in a few days, we will have a new president-elect and other elected officers.

