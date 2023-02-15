The Supreme Court on Wednesday, February 15th, affirmed the validity of the use of old 200, 500 and 1000 naira notes

Yet, Nigerians are not happy with the rejection of the notes as the scarcity of the new currency bites harder in the country

In a fresh move, angry youths in Edo state have expressed disappointment with Governor Godwin Obaseki for backing the CBN naira redesign policy and filing a suit in support of the apex bank

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

The youths in Edo state are not happy with the leadership of Governor Godwin Obaseki.

In fact, Edo State is boiling at the moment, after residents of Benin trooped out to protest against Governor Godwin Obaseki for the suit the State Government filed in Abuja in support of the Central Bank of Nigeria(CBN).

Youths protest in Edo as Obaseki backs CBN's policy. Photo credit: CBN, Governor Godwin Obaseki

Source: Facebook

Why the youths are angry with Obaseki

The protesters are wondering why the State Government would be supporting the CBN despite the hardships in the State over the scarcity of the new naira notes and the refusal of banks to accept the old notes.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Video of angry youths in Edo goes viral

Watch the VIDEO as shared by The Nation newspaper.

The angry residents, who could not access their monies in commercial banks, took to the streets, demanding an answer from Governor Obaseki, Leadership report confirmed.

Supreme Court Takes Another Crucial Decision in Case Against CBN’s New Naira Policy

Emerging reports have confirmed that the Supreme Court on Wednesday, February 15 adjourned the case over the CBN policy on naira swap.

As reported by Channels TV, the apex court adjourned proceedings until Wednesday, February 22.

Recall that at the previous court session, the Supreme Court gave a ruling against the stipulated deadline for the usage of the naira note communicated by the CBN to the public.

Again, Buhari Meets Tinubu As Supreme Court Gives New Directive to CBN

President Muhammadu Buhari met with Bola Tinubu, the presidential torchbearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC), at the presidential villa on Wednesday, January 15.

According to The Punch, reliable presidential sources disclosed that the meeting was held at Buhari's official residence, which was why Buhari arrived late at the Federal Executive Council meeting for over 40 minutes.

It was reported that the president arrived at the council chamber at about 10:40am, about an hour behind the schedule.

Source: Legit.ng