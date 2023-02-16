The sum of $954,000 known to be public funds looted by former Governor Diepreye Alamieyeseigha of Bayelsa state has been returned

The sum was returned by the US government to Nigeria according to the nation's ambassador to Nigeria, Mary Beth Leonard, on Thursday, February 16

President Muhammadu Buhari, in response to the news, has directed that the fund be used to develop the state healthcare sector

Abuja - The United States on Thursday, February 16, returned $954,000 stolen by Diepreye Alamieyeseigha, a late former governor of Bayelsa state.

This was announced on Thursday in Abuja during a press conference by the US ambassador to Nigeria, Mary Beth Leonard, Channels TV reports.

She said the official salary of late Alamieyeseigha while he was a governor did not match the amount returned as loot.

Alamieyeseigha's official salary was not up to the money he looted (Photo: Nigeria Info 99.3)

Mary said:

“However, during that time, he accumulated millions of dollars through abuse of office, money laundering."

She added that the fund was derived from property and investment funds in Maryland and Massachusetts in the US, in which Alamieyeseigha deployed some of the money he looted before his impeachment.

Reacting to the development, President Muhammadu Buhari has immediately directed that the said sum be used in developing the healthcare sector in the oil-rich state.

