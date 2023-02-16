Godwin Emefiele, the governor of the central bank, visited the presidential villa, hours after President Muhammadu Buhari's broadcast on Thursday

Commenting on the President's broadcast on Thursday morning, the apex bank governor urged Nigerians to adhere to the President's new directive

President Buhari on Thursday, during a live broadcast, announced that the old N500 and N1000 notes are no longer legal tender as against the supreme court injunction on the FG's money redesign policy

FCT, Abuja - Godwin Emefiele, the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, has urged Nigerians to adhere to President Muhammadu Buhari's directive on the deadline for the old N500 and N1000 notes.

According to The Punch, the Emefiele disclosed that he has had meetings with no less than 14 leaders of commercial banks since The President's broadcast on Thursday morning, February 16.

Emefiele commented on President Muhammadu Buhari's Thursday broadcast Photo Credit: CBN

What Emefiele said about President Buhari's broadcast on Thursday morning

The apex bank governor disclosed this when he met with the President at the presidential villa hours after Buhari made new announcement on the naira redesign policy.

Emefiele’s visit comes hours after the President, in a televised message, announced that only the old N200 note will remain a legal tender until April 10, 2023.

The governor disclosed that his meeting with the executives of banks on Thursday is to ensure adequate supply of the N200 notes to suppress the suffering of Nigerians.

Recall that the President on Thursday, in his broadcast, declared that the old N500 and N1000 notes have ceased to be legal tender, contrary to the supreme court injunction.

The President stated that old N200 notes would remain legal tender in the next 60 days, urging Nigerians to return their old N500 and N1000 notes to the apex bank.

While noting that the issue is still before the supreme court, the President said his directive came after consulting with the representatives of the governors and the council of state.

