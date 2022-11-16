The National Campaign Council (NYCC) of PDP New Generation was constituted recently with structures across the country

NYCC is to serve as a parallel body to support and compliment the activities of the PDP Presidential Campaign Organisation

The target of the NYCC of PDP New Generation is to deliver over 5 million votes to the Atiku/Okowa 2023 candidacy and its message was taken to Bayelsa

Yenagoa - PDP New Generation under its National Youth Campaign Council (NYCC), has flagged off its RESET Nigeria campaign in Bayelsa state.

The event which was organised by the Bayelsa youth campaign directorate of NYCC was held on Tuesday, November 15 at the 4+4 secretariat complex in the state capital, Yenagoa.

A cross section of PDP faithful at the inauguration ceremony in Yenagoa.

In a statement made by the Director General of NYCC, Audu Mahmood, who was represented by the Deputy Director General of the South-South NYCC, Chief Mrs Shimite Bello, he noted that: Politics has taken a more practical trend, it is no longer business as usual.

He added:

“The Atiku/Okowa ticket is a sure bet, and all of you are stakeholders carefully selected from the grassroot to actualise this democratic dream.

“Your duty is to work side by side with the People's Democratic Party (PDP) in Bayelsa state to ensure that all the candidates of the party are returned victorious in the coming elections.

“The RESET Nigeria campaign is an acronym coined from the 5 points agenda of His Excellency, Atiku Abubakar. It means R-Reunification, E-Education, S-Security, E-Economy, T-True Federalism.

“We must take back this message to all wards and units of Bayelsa state, we must campaign to let them know that as youths, the Atiku/Okowa is the best bet to secure and guarantee our future. The idea is to deliver your units, and benefit from the dividend of a democratic labourer.”

On his part, the legal adviser of PDP south-south who doubles as the executive assistant to Bayelsa governor on public affairs and social orientation, George Turnah, charged the state's youth campaign directorate of the PDP New Generation to be focused and committed to the task ahead.

Those inaugurated at the event include:

1. Rev. Dr. Enaikato Robert Azibedia (State campaign director)

2. Lante Desmond (Bayelsa East senatorial campaign director)

3. Ebizimor Ibokumor Adere (Bayelsa West senatorial campaign director)

4. Wisdom Angaye (Bayelsa Central senatorial campaign director)

5. Kpenseme Emmanuel (secretary)

Others are;

6. All PDP New Generation state excos

7. All PDP new generation local government areas excos

8. All PDP new generation ward excos.

Iyorchia Ayu: A magnanimous leader at 70, says PDP New Generation

Recall that the PDP New Generation recently paid a tribute to the national chairman of the PDP, Senator Dr. Iyorchia Ayu.

The PDP New Generation said:

“Your actions and style of leadership, inspire young people to do more and become more. As you attain this ‘young’ age of 70, we can only pray for good health, peace and happiness.

“We pray for more life, for you to continue inspiring millions of young Nigerians and pray for more wisdom to steer the PDP to victory in the coming 2023 general elections.”

PDP launches Recover Agenda as Atiku reveals special plan for Niger Delta

Meanwhile, the PDP on Friday, November 11 launched its 'Recover Nigeria' campaign at a breakfast meeting in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

The event which was organised by the Strategic Communications Directorate of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council provided an opportunity for the party's presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar to interact with young people from the Abuja business community.

Speaking at the session, Atiku said the ministry of Niger Delta should be situated in the oil-rich region and not in Abuja.

