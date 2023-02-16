FCT, Abuja - The ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) chieftain, Femi Fani-Kayode, says he has been ordered by the Department of State Services (DSS) to report to its office every day for grilling.

Fani-Kayode revealed this in a tweet sighted by Legit.ng on Wednesday, February 15.

Fani-Kayode has been asked by the DSS to report to their headquarters daily for grilling. Photo: Femi Fani-Kayode

His tweet reads:

"Reported to DSS again today. Just got back. I was there for hours of intensive interrogation.

"It was challenging & gruelling. I have been ordered to report there EVERY day. I will comply.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

"No fear! The Lord is with us! He is a man of war & MIGHTY in battle! Who can resist Him?"

The APC chieftain and loyalist of APC bannerman Bola Tinubu is on his second day of interrogation at the DSS headquarters for allegations of an attempted coup.

His allegations were channelled at the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

In a series of tweets, the former aviation minister alleged that the PDP banner held secret meetings with some senior army personnel to plot a coup.

This development forced the DSS to invite him for interrogation and investigations.

Source: Legit.ng