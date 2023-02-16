The Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has sent a message of goodwill and felicitations to the Kaduna state Governor Mallam Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai on his 63rd birthday.

The former Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) turned 63 on Thursday, February 16.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai has been a great admirer of Bola Tinubu and has frequently backed his presidential campaign. Photo: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Tinubu, in a statement by his media assistant, Abdulaziz Abdulaziz, made available to Legit.ng described El-Rufai as a committed public servant who has exhibited high level of competence in the various public offices he has held.

He said:

"I join friends and family members in celebrating the cerebral technocrat and administrator."

Tinubu praised El-Rufai for being "a strong-willed man who gives his all to any cause he believes in".

He said:

"Mallam El-Rufai has admirably moved from an 'accidental public servant' to a well accomplished one whose achievements are admired by both friends and foes.

"As a politician and patriot, Mallam El-Rufai has played vital roles at different junctures of our recent political developments, especially in the events leading to the formation of our great party, the All Progressives Congress.

"He has continued to make useful contributions within the party and our campaign to achieve victory in the coming election so that we can give our people a renewed hope in a better, stronger and more prosperous Nigeria."

Tinubu prayed for more wisdom and good health for the Kaduna governor to enable him offer more to the people of Kaduna State and Nigeria.

