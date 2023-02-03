Governor Nasir El-Rufai is confident that the Labour Party's presidential candidate, Peter Obi, will not win the forthcoming election

The Kaduna state governor predicted that Obi will record poor votes in key northern states and has projected 70% of the votes in Anambra will not make any difference

El-Rufai further stated that the 2023 presidential election is between the ruling APC and the major opposition PDP

Kaduna - Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state has dismissed the chances of the Labour Party's presidential candidate, Peter Obi, saying he would not go anywhere in the forthcoming 2023 presidential election.

The Kaduna state governor rated Obi's chances during an interview aired by TVC, Daily Trust stated.

Governor El-Rufai has ruled out the chances of the Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi in the 2023 elections. Photo credits: Nasir El-Rufai, Mr. Peter Obi

According to him, one local government's votes in Kaduna state will wipe out Anambra's votes for Obi.

Obi who hails from Anambra state and has governed the state for eight years is counting on votes from his people, alongside other states.

However, Governor El-Rufai said having 70% of the votes from Anambra will not give Obi an edge.

“Peter Obi win election? Peter Obi is polling one per cent in Sokoto, two per cent in Katsina, five per cent in Kano, these how the votes are, all states are not equal.

“The fact that you are doing 70 per cent in Anambra State does not mean somebody doing 10 per cent in Kano is not better than you.

“Kano is 4 million votes that actually happened, Anambra is what, the number of votes in Anambra is the size of one local government in Kaduna state," he said.

Peter Obi will do well in the south but it won't be enough, says El-Rufai

Meanwhile, Governor El-Rufai conceded that Obi will win in some southern states but insisted the wins will not take him to the Presidential Villa.

“So all states are not equal, yes Peter Obi will sweep southern states, he will do well in south-south, where else?"

“He is not polling well in the southwest other than a drop of ocean in Lagos, he is polling in Christian enclaves in the north, he is polling well but how many are they? How many?

“Peter Obi can’t win the election, he doesn’t have the number of states, he doesn’t have 25 per cent in more than 16 states, he can’t go anywhere. Peter Obi is a Nollywood actor and that’s all he will be," he said.

2023 presidency is between APC and PDP, says El-Rufai

Governor El-Rufai added that the 2023 presidential election is between the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

“This election is between the APC and the PDP because they have the footprint, they have the spread. Ethnicity and religious bigotry will not take you anywhere and that’s what the Labour Party can be," he said.

Nigerians react

Sirdeeq Saddiee commented on Facebook:

"In this critical situation that APC put Nigerians! APC will not win even one local government in Kaduna. El'RUFAI is a great liar!"

Muhammad Musa Barde said:

"He's right, because Obi is a media President while Tinubu's campaign is same as tour."

Eloo Mistai Cocel Agbasi said:

"Tell Elrufai that Obi may even win Kaduna state. And Obi is in all over Nigeria, not only in southeast."

Jaajay Jay said:

"El Rufai is good at propaganda and boasting. Very soon now he will deny this comment. That was exactly how he boasted that PO can't get up to 200 people in Kaduna rally. But at last, PO shamed him. He went to delete the comment from twitter ."

Adam Musa said:

"Obi even one state (he) will not win in Northern Nigeria. Most of the Northerners are not aware of Obi."

Auwal Moga said:

"Atiku and Peter Obi won't defeat Tinubu in Kaduna."

