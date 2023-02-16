In what may be termed as a tacit endorsement, Governor Wike has said Bola Tinubu has the character and courage required to rule Nigeria

The Rivers state governor said this on Wednesday, February 15, when the APC presidential candidate paid him a visit

Wike showered praise on Tinubu for remaining faithful to the APC just as he attacked the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku, describing him as a promise-breaker

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - Governor Nyesom Wike has said the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, possesses the character and courage required for Nigeria.

The Rivers state governor said this on Wednesday, February 15, when he received Tinubu and other APC stakeholders at the Government House, Port Harcourt, Vanguard reported.

Governor Wike praised the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu and described him as a man of courage and character. Photo credit: @officialABAT

He added that he owes nobody apologies for making the statement just as he wished Tinubu luck in his presidential bid.

“I have no apology to anybody to say nobody born of a woman can intimidate me. You have never changed party one day. That tells of your character and courage and that is what we require in this country” the Rivers governor told Tinubu," Wike said.

2023 presidency: Wike attacks Atiku

Speaking further, Governor Wike castigated the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, for lacking character in switching political parties.

He also berated the former vice president for allegedly breaking his promise to agree to let the party's national chairmanship go to the South if he won the party's ticket.

