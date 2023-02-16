Rivers, Port Harcourt - Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state has dismissed the possibility of an alignment with the Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar with less than nine days to the presidential polls.

The pragmatic governor made this known on Thursday, February during media parley at his residence in Port Harcourt monitored by Legit.ng.

He stated neither him nor any members of the G-5 integrity group will entertain a sit down with the flagbearer of the party noting that it was too late to have a conversation to reach a truce.

Governor Wike when asked the possibility of a last minute reconciliation attempt, he said:

“No, we can’t do that; it’s over! We have said it and there is nothing anybody can do about it now. They believe they can win the election. I am not ready to sit down with anybody again.”

In the build-up to the 2023 polls, Governor Wike and his cohorts ( Samuel Ortom (Benue), Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu) have been at loggerheads with Atiku over the formation of the party leadership.

All five governors said it was unjust and unconstitutional for he leadership of the party and its presidential candidate to hail from the same region.

The G-5 governors in view of this development demanded the resignation of Senator Iyorchia Ayu as the national chairman of the party.

When asked about the sudden silence of the G-5 governors, he said:

“Not all of us will do the talking. That others are quiet does not mean we are not together. We know what all of us have agreed.”

