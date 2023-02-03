Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, Kaduna state governor has insisted that Bola Tinubu does not have the backing of some Aso Rock officials

Days after he made the first claim, the former FCT minister repeated it while speaking to another media organisation

The governor, however, refused to mention any name, but only referred to the officials as 'Aso Rock cabals'

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

FCT, Abuja - Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state has dared the Aso Rock “cabals” he believes are opposed to the presidential ambition of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

El-Rufai had sparked a controversy on Wednesday, February 2 when he said some persons in Aso Rock were working against Tinubu's ambition.

Governor El-Rufai has been very vocal about his support for Tinubu in the last few months. Photo credit: Kaduna state government

Source: Facebook

While responding to a question by BBC Hausa, El-Rufai said:

“Respecting people is not fear, I swear we don’t fear anyone in this country, so we are not fearful, we are respectful but if you show us you are not an elder, I swear we will fight you.”

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The governor’s latest comment was shared on social media ahead of the full release of the interview.

El-Rufai appears on TVC, dismisses Peter Obi's presidential ambition

In an apparent media tour, El-Rufai also appeared on Television Continental on Wednesday, February 2.

While speaking to Babajide Otitoju of Journalist Hangout, the Kaduna state governor insisted that the presidential ambition of Labour Party's Peter Obi is a waste of time.

According to him, the former Anambra state governor does not have the national spread and numbers to win the election.

El-Rufai appears on Arise TV, insists elements in the Villa are against Tinubu

In another media appearance on Arise TV, El-Rufai insisted that strongly believe that there's a conspiracy to incite voters against the APC - Nasir El-Rufai

He said:

“I still stand by my words. There is, there appears to be a very strong evidence and conspiracy and to incite voters against the APC in the forthcoming elections by coming up with ad-hoc decisions and policies that are not well thought out.

“Because, these policies are not only seen as insensitive, but aimed at punishing people and they will take it out on us on our party and our candidates.”

Cracks widen in APC over Tinubu's presidential ambition few weeks to elections

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Tinubu faces massive rejection from members of his own party few weeks before the 2023 presidential election.

The former Lagos state governor had angrily hinted that his ambition does not have the backing of the powers that be while speaking in Abeokuta.

Days later, Tinubu fired shots at the Buhari administration for some of its economic policies.

Tinubu restates commitment to job creation, credit for business owners, carpets Adeleke

Meanwhile, Tinubu has stated that if elected, the Osun people will feel the positive impact of his government.

The former Lagos state governor made the vow while addressing APC supporters in the southwest state.

Tinubu also took a verbal swipe at the current Osun governor, Senator Ademola Nurudeen Adeleke, saying the state's chief executive have been 'misbehaving.'

Source: Legit.ng