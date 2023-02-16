The Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike, has reaffirmed his loyalty and commitment as a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

He made this known during a media round table discussion with journalists on Thursday, February 16

Governor Wike described those who have left the party and returned in the time past as ''Buccaneers.''

Rivers state, Port Harcourt - Governor Nyesom Wike of River state has ruled out the possibility of quitting his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) membership.

The pragmatic governor made this known at his Port Harcourt residence on Thursday, February 16, during a media parley monitored by Legit.ng.

Governor Nyesom Wike has been one of the few PDP loyalists who is yet to defect from the party since its formation in 1998. Photo: Governor Nyesom Wike

He stated that his loyalty remains with the party, and he would not leave the party for those who ran away and returned.'

Governor Wike said he would remain in the party and continue to fight the anomaly prevalent in the party.

He said:

"I stood firm for this party. Most of these people ran away from the party. Have I not said that we are not leaving the party?

"We will stay firm in this party and fight what we are fighting. We can't leave the party for who? For those who ran away? Buccaneers, we can't do that.

"We will stay in this party, they will leave and come again, but we will not leave."

