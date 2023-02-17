The governor of Rivers, Nyesom Wike, has insisted he is not backing the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar

Wike said the PDP in Rivers state is only working towards winning the elections for the governorship, state and National Assembly candidates

The Rivers state governor is not backing Atiku following the PDP's failure to grant the G5's demand for a national chairman of southern origin

Tai LGA, Rivers state - Governor Nyesom Wike says the Rivers state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is only working towards winning elections for the governorship, state and National Assembly candidates.

The Rivers state governor said the PDP under his leadership is not concerned about what happens to the party at the presidential level.

Governor Wike insists he's not backing the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar. Photo credits: Atiku Abubakar, Gov Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON

According to PM News, Governor Wike made the statement on Thursday, February 16, at the PDP campaign flag-off rally at Tai local government area of Rivers state.

He said:

“You know PDP in Rivers state is the only party. I don’t know what they are doing in Abuja. But we, we are members of PDP Rivers state and we will do what is good for the interest of Rivers State.

“Anybody who has no interest about Rivers state, we too, we will not have his interest. In politics, if you do for me, I’ll do for you. If you love me, I love you, if you fall for me, I will fall for you.”

My demand is simple, Wike insists

Speaking further, Governor Wike who is the arrowhead of the G5 said his demand is only that since the north has taken the PDP presidential ticket, the national chairmanship seat should be given to the south.

His words:

“But, what did I really do that they want to kill me? I only insisted that since the north has produced the presidential candidate, the national chairmanship slot should come to the south. This is on the principal of live and let’s live. Did I do wrongly?"

Vote for Siminialayi Fubara - Wike tells Rivers people

Governor Wike further urged the people of Rivers state to vote for Sir Siminialayi Fubara, the Rivers PDP governorship candidate.

He charged them to use the remaining nine days left for the Presidential and National Assembly elections, to ensure 90% of votes are delivered in the area.

Legit.ng notes that Wike's statement indicates that he has maintained his stand not to support the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

2023 elections: “I’m not leaving PDP for APC,” Wike says

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Governor Wike of River state ruled out the possibility of leaving the PDP.

He made this known at his Port Harcourt residence on Thursday, February 16, during a media parley.

The governor stated that his loyalty remained with the party, and he would not leave the party for those who ran away and returned.

Source: Legit.ng