CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele, and EFCC chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa, have been accused of working against Tinubu's presidential bid

The allegation was made by the Kogi state's commissioner for information and communication, Kingsley Fanwo

Fanwo called on President Muhammadu Buhari to call Bawa and Emefiele to order before they plunge the country into a huge crisis

Ilorin, Kwara state - The Kogi state government has accused the CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele, and the EFCC chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa, of working to scuttle the chances of the APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in the 2023 presidential election.

The state's commissioner for information and communication, Kingsley Fanwo, made the allegation when he spoke with newsmen in Ilorin, Kwara state capital, on Wednesday, February 15, Daily Trust reported.

The CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele, and the EFCC chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa, have been accused of plotting against Tinubu's victory. Photo credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

According to him, Emefiele and Bawa are conniving with ‘certain forces’ to provoke Nigerians with draconian and antipeople’s policies that would spike insurrection and civil disobedience against Tinubu and the ruling APC.

Call Bawa, Emefiele to order, Fanwo tells Buhari

Speaking further, Fanwo called on President Muhammadu Buhari to call Bawa and Emefiele to order before they plunge the country into a huge crisis.

The commissioner described the recent declaration by EFCC that Governor Yahaya Bello’s wife, Rashida, is on the run as a result of alleged financial malfeasance, as untrue and hogwash.

He added that the governors who dragged the federal government to the Supreme Court over the controversial Naira redesign policy were tagged to have shifted allegiance from President Buhari to the APC flag bearer, Tinubu.

Fanwo added that Governor Yahaya Bello who is one of the governors who sued the FG has become a target of severe attacks.

According to him, the media has been used to convict and condemn the Kogi state governor when no law court has found him guilty.

“We are not unaware of a high-level conspiracy to gag more voices on the side of the party in power. But we shall continue to fight injustice and discrimination across the country. Bawa and Emefiele cannot stop the political victory ahead," he said.

Recall that the EFCC has charged Rashida; a nephew of the Kogi governor, Ali Bello, and three others before a Federal High Court, Abuja with alleged N3bn fraud.

Naira redesign policy: Emefiele's CBN is demarketing APC - Akeredolu

In a related development, the governor of Ondo state, Rotimi Akeredolu, has claimed that the naira redesign policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is demarketing the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the election season.

Governor Akeredolu noted on Wednesday, February 15, that the fact that hardship had been imposed on Nigerians due to the cash crunch, coupled with fuel scarcity, is not good for the APC.

Akeredolu said the CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele, who had attempted to contest for the APC's presidential ticket but was forced to shelve the idea will frustrate the ruling party. He, therefore, called for Emefiele's sack, insisting that he is not fit for the office.

Source: Legit.ng