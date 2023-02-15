The governor of Ondo state, Rotimi Akeredolu, has claimed that the naira redesign policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is demarketing the All Progressives Congress (APC) in this election season.

Governor Akeredolu noted on Wednesday, February 15, that the fact that hardship has been imposed on Nigerians due to the cash crunch coupled with fuel scarcity is not good for the APC.

Akeredolu feels that the CBN's governor, Godwin Emefiele, who contested for the APC's presidential ticket but lost to Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu will frustrate the ruling party.

He, therefore, called for Emefiele's sack, insisting that he is not fit for the office, The Cable reports.

His words:

“We have a problem we are facing in this country today. Our rating as a party is not that favourable. Let’s not deceive ourselves. Must it be now that we will have this financial policy?”

“How? Fuel and everything? Things are not easy. This policy is not right at this time. It should be reversed. Reserve it and tell CBN that we are reversing it. Let old and new notes co-exist.

“Okada, taxis, banks are not taking old notes again. There is an injunction and everyone is behaving like there is no injunction. We have said that this man (CBN Governor) should be removed when he contested to be president. The man is not fit for that position. A man who attempted to be president will frustrate us at this time.”

