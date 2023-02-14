First-class northern monarch, Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar, has reacted to the CBN’s new naira policy

The monarch, who expressed concern over the impact of the CBN policy, said there is a need for redress

He urged President Muhammadu Buhari to intervene and relieve Nigerians of imminent tragedy

FCT, Abuja - The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar, has joined the leagues of elite to criticise the Central Bank of Nigeria's policy to redesign the naira notes.

According to the first-class monarch on Monday, February 13, he revealed that the aftermath of the new CBN policy has brought about hunger and anger amongst Nigerians.

The Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammadu Sa'ad Abubakar urged President Muhammadu Buhari to improvise and act fast before imminent crisis would ensue. Photo: Muhammadu Bahari, Muhammadu Sa'ad Abubakar

Source: UGC

The Sultan called on President Muhammadu Buhari to come to the aide of Nigerians and help curb any imminent crisis that might ensue.

Speaking at a public function in Abuja, the Sultan said the CBN's policy has triggered increased tension across the federation and it is becoming unbearable for Nigerians.

As reported by The Nation, the monarch said:

“Let’s keep politics aside. The issues of development, especially for the common man, (should be prioritised).

“These people that God Almighty gave leadership over, one day, God forbid, will rise (against us).

“The people are hungry – is there money? People are angry and hungry. Let’s see how we can douse the tension.”

In another development, politicians have been urged to carry out their election activities with the fear of God in their minds.

This submission was made on Tuesday, January 31 by the Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar III.

He also urged politicians to desist from throwing tantrums and insults at each other in the build-up to the election.

Meanwhile, report that the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa'ad Abubakar, endorsed a presidential candidate ahead of the elections, has been debunked.

A statement from the sultan's media team described the claim as an irresponsible comment that cannot emanate from the Muslim leader.

The Sultan also reiterated that he would not allow himself to be dragged into politics, while sending a cautionary message to those that spread fake news about him.

Source: Legit.ng