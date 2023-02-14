Nyesom Wike, the governor of Rivers state, has disclosed the state of things on the G5 Governors or Integrity Group of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), noting that the group has not divided as against many speculations.

According to the governor, the the group will act based on its plan on February 25, the day of the presidential election, Channels Television reported.

The governor disclosed this on Tuesday, February 12, at the governorship campaign rally of the PDP in the Ahoada east local government area of Rivers state.

Wike queried why people are going round with fake news about the G5 group, wondering why critics are after the downfall of the G5.

The aggrieved governors are Wike, Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu), Samuel Ortom (Benue) and Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia).

Wike and other governors have demanded the resignation of the PDP national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, before they could support the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

They also call for southern leadership within the PDP leadership structure, citing fairness and justice as stated in the party's constitution.

The governors have been seen on foreign trips together and on solidarity campaign in their states but their sudden out of public appearance fueled the speculation.

But Wike on Tuesday said:

“They don’t know there is a time to talk and there is a time to take action in politics. The action is on February 25. They can’t know our plans even if they push us. The more you look, the less you see.”

