The Federal High Court sitting in Abakaliki on Tuesday disbanded the South-East security outfit Ebubeagu in Ebonyi State, according to The Punch.

According to the court, the disbandment of the security outfit was as a result of human rights abuses, extortions, illegal arrests and the use of firearms.

Source: Legit.ng