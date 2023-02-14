One of Nigeria's top pastors, Prophet Boateng Tony Bempah, has predicted that Peter Obi will be defeated in the 2023 presidential election

Bempah said the presidential candidate of the Labour Party does not have what it takes to rule Nigeria, the most populous African country

The cleric said the country will be governed by someone with vast knowledge of the economy, security and other critical areas

Benue state - Prophet Boateng Tony Bempah, the General Overseer of Authority Arena Ministry Nationwide, says the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) Peter Obi will not win the February 25 presidential election.

The cleric spoke on Tuesday, February 14, after an all-night service at his church's branch in Benue state.

2023 presidency: Why Peter Obi will not win - Prophet Bempah

Bempah said the Labour Party presidential candidate lacks the wherewithal to fix the nation’s mirage of problems.

The cleric added that the country was passing through its most trying moment and needs someone with good knowledge of where things started nosediving to restore its glory.

Bempah declared that the country will be governed by someone with vast knowledge of the economy, security and other critical areas.

Source: Legit.ng