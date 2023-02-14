The governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike, has been challenged to appeared at the APC presidential campaign rally in Rivers state

Eze Chukwuemeka Eze, an APC chieftain in the state and strong ally of former minister of transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, threw the challenge on Wike on Tuesday

Wike was reported to have been supporting Bola Tinubu of the APC, and he approved venue for the APC PCC presidential campaign in Rivers state without payment

Port Harcourt - Ahead of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign rally in Port Harcourt, the Rivers state capital, Governor Nyesom Wike has been challenged to make a brief appearance to show his support for Bola Tinubu.

Tinubu is the APC presidential touch-bearer, and Wike, a leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, is alleged to by throwing his weight behind the opposition candidate following the rift between him and the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

Wike asks to appear at APC presidential rally if he is truly supporting Bola Tinubu

Source: Twitter

Support Tinubu publicly, Amaechi's ally tells Wike

But Leadership reported on Tuesday, February 14, that Eze Chukwuemeka Eze, challenged the governor to support Tinubu publicly rather than playing hide and seek game for political relevance.

Last week, the governor reportedly, without any payment, approved the APC presidential campaign council's request to use the Yakubu Gowon Stadium, Elekahia, at the state capital for its presidential campaign rally.

On Tuesday, Eze disclosed that the alleged claim that Wike supports the APC presidential candidate is "a mere farse".

He said:

"If Governor Wike has truly resolved to support Tinubu’s presidential project, he must appear at APC presidential rally ground in person to campaign for Tinubu. A hide and seek politicking is a no-no in seeking relevance in politics."

He urged Wike to show genuine commitment to the APC and submit himself to the APC leader in the south-south region and former minister of transportation, Rotimi Amaechi.

