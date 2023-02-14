Former lawmaker Shehu Sani has questioned the National Census Board over its budget for the 2023 exercise

In a statement shared on its Twitter page, Sani expressed surprise as N400Billion will be spent for the National Census in 2023

Some Nigerians while reacting to the development, disclosed that it is a waste of the nation's funds in these difficult times

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

Former Kaduna Senator, Shehu Sani, has expresses concern over the funds kept aside for this year's national census slated for March 29 through April 2, 2023.

In a statement shared on his official Twitter handle, the chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was stunned that the federal government assigned the Sum of N400 billion for this year's National Census.

Shehu Sani shades Buhari as FG fixed N400 billion for the 2023 National Census. Photo credit: Buhari Sallau

Source: Facebook

Shehu Sani, Nigerians react as FG fixes N400Billion for National Census

In a tweet sighted by Legit.ng on Tuesday, February 14, Sani said,

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

"The Sum of N400Billion will be spent for the National Census.

"That is N10.8 Billion per state including the FCT.

"Well done Census people."

Nigerians react

Nigerians took the Twitter handle of the former senator and reacted to the development.

@shizifisoMr tweeted:

"They wake up everyday and ask themselves How do we waste money today???

@6Madaki tweeted:

"E be like say you need to apply for the adhoc recruitment."

@blacq_jezus tweeted:

"Big scam. The good news is that Obi will be president before then so I don't see that money leaving the federal government purse."

@YusufNasir_Ahmd tweeted:

"Yet them no gree pay anybody for the 13 days physical and 7 days virtual training."

@deFortune12 tweeted:

"Na wah o for naija! We owe so much, and we are still spending! Who do us this thing."

Naira Scarcity: “Enrol in Judo or Taekwondo Classes,” Shehu Sani Tells Bankers as Angry Customers Attack Banks

Senator Shehu Sani, a politician and human rights activist, shared his thoughts on how Nigerian bankers can help themselves in this tough period of cash scarcity and irate customers.

As Nigerians continue to groan over the scarcity of the new naira notes and some angry youths have protested and attacked bank facilities, the former Kaduna state lawmaker has urged bankers to get Judo or Taekwondo lessons.

In a statement shared on his Twitter page on Thursday, February 9th, and sighted by Legit.ng, Sani said:

"At times like this, If you are a Banker, try and enrol in a Judo or Taekwondo evening classes, It may help you."

Nationwide census: Buhari's govt fixes date for exercise

Legit.ng reported earlier that the next national census in Nigeria will be on begin on Wednesday, March 29, according to the National Population Commission (NPC).

The NPC's chairman, Nasir Kwarra, in a chat with State House correspondents on Friday, January 20, disclosed that the exercise will end Saturday, April 1.

Kwarra made this disclosure after his meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Friday.

Source: Legit.ng