Abuja - The next national census in Nigeria will be on begin on Wednesday, March 29, according to the National Population Commission (NPC).

The NPC's chairman, Nasir Kwarra, in a chat with State House correspondents on Friday, January 20, disclosed that the exercise will end Saturday, April 1, Daily Trust reports.

Kwarra made this disclosure after his meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Friday.

Speaking with reporters in Abuja, he stated:

“By March 29 to April 2, our staff will be in the field enumerating people."

In a Punch publication, he added that the technological tools to be deployed would be able to code buildings and landmass, detailing information such as location, and landscapes among others.

Kwarra added that during the exercise, which he promised will be credible, foreigners will be counted so long as they are in the country at the time of the exercise.

On its verified Facebook page on Thursday, January 19, the commission disclosed that in preparation for the exercise, it has embarked on "Census in School Initiative" to sensitize and create awareness of the upcoming Census among young learners in secondary schools across all the states of the federation through formation and inauguration of census clubs.

