President Bola Tinubu attended the wedding Fatiha of Deputy Senate President Senator Barau's children at the National Mosque in Abuja on Friday, December 13. The children are Jibrin and Maryam Nasir Ado Bayero, as well as Aisha Barau I. Jibrin and Abubakar Abdulmunaf.

Professor Ibrahim Maqari, the Imam of the National Mosque, officiated the event, which was attended by numerous dignitaries, including governors, senators, and members of the ECOWAS Parliament. Speaker Tajudeen Abbas served as Wakil and Waliy for Senator Barau's children, while APC National Chairman Abdullahi Ganduje served as Waliy for the Emir of Bichi's daughter.

Governors attend deputy senate president children's wedding

The ceremony was a grand affair, with many prominent figures in attendance. Governors Abdulrahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara, Peter Mbah of Enugu, and Dauda Lawal of Zamfara were among those present. Former Senate President Ahmad Lawan also led a delegation of senators, including Ali Ndume and Sani Musa.

In addition to the politicians, presidential aides such as Secretary to the Government of the Federation Senator George Akume, Chief of Staff to the President Femi Gbajabiamila, and National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu were also in attendance. The event was a testament to the strong relationships between the various branches of government and the respect with which they hold one another.

The wedding Fatiha was a joyous occasion, marking the union of two families and the beginning of a new chapter in the lives of young couples. The presence of so many dignitaries added to the significance of the event, and it was clear that the bride and groom's families were held in high esteem.

