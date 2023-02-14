The harsh economic realities have taken a toll on the daily lives and survival of most Nigerians in recent times

In fact, the cash crunch and the fuel shortage seem to be a major threat to the success of the 2023 presidential election

But an APC chieftain, Dayo Israel, has questioned the current system headed by the Buhari-Osinbajo-led administration, as he noted the election draws near, there are so many questions left unanswered

On Saturday, February 25, Nigerians would head to the poll, to elect a new leader that would take over the helms of affairs from President Muhammadu Buhari.

Less than two weeks to the forthcoming presidential election, Dayo Israel, the National Youth leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has lamented the current situation in the country, describing it as the “system fighting itself.”

APC Youth Leader reacts as naira scarcity bites harder, a few weeks before he 2023 presidential election.

APC youth leader queries Buhari's govt

Israel, in a post through his personal Twitter handle on Monday, February 13, asked a series of questions, wondering how the country got to its current situation.

The tweet sighted by Legit.ng reads:

"How did we get here. Why is the system fighting itself. Why have heads not rolled. Few days election, Many whys."

Nigerians react

Nigerians took to the comment section of the APC chieftain's Twitter handle and reacted to the development.

@ChileeChills tweeted:

"If you ask us, na who we go ask? Deploy your Jagaban Army to handle it nah, no be you be Field Marshall and General Commander?

@KemPatriot tweeted:

"We would overcome.

"We just need to stay focused."

@I_amOD_SIT tweeted:

"Each day, new wailing."

@mydeji247 tweeted:

"Awon mandate people.

@cuppydat tweeted:

"There is no peace for the wicked that’s why."

@Naspumpee tweeted:

"You’re in the system so pls ask the system lol."

Recall that Tribune Online earlier reported the Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, on a Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily alleged that some elements in the presidency are using the lingering fuel and naira scarcity to frustrate the chances of the party and its presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the poll.

